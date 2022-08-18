Search

18 Aug 2022

Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police

18 Aug 2022 4:11 PM

A nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could still be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police said.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case, said she could be “in the local area and in need of help”.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now issued their own appeal on Twitter, saying that Ms Davies may still be taking trains.

The force said she may appear dazed or confused and be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

It tweeted: “We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and tube network to travel from #Grays, Essex to the #Croydon area. Often via #WestHam and #WestCroydon stations. @metpoliceuk are looking at dates from 7th July 2022 onwards.

“Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers,” BTP added.

“If you know where Owami is, ring the police.”

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

After numerous police appeals, members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Ms Davies in the Croydon area and police have been scouring CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were actually her.

So far investigators have downloaded about 50,000 hours of CCTV and have viewed about 10,000 hours, the Met Police said on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from specialist crime are investigating, this remains a missing person inquiry.”

Mr Penney stressed that the 24-year-old or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.

Five people arrested so far in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4622, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

