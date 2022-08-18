Search

18 Aug 2022

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ ex-Fettes teacher who is missing believed dead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

4:15 PM

Tributes have been paid to a retired Fettes College teacher who police believe to be dead.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, who was last seen in the Seafield area of Edinburgh at about 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.

He was reported missing the following day.

Police believe he is dead and are treating it as murder, however, his body has not yet been recovered.

Dr Coshan was a member of the teaching staff at Fettes College in Edinburgh, where former prime minister Tony Blair was once a pupil, from 1972 until his retirement in 2005.

A Fettes spokeswoman said the school was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the developments and added “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time”.

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, paid tribute to Peter Coshan, saying: “Peter was an inspirational biology teacher and he will be remembered fondly by many, not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years.”

Police Scotland said that two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the disappearance.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

News

