18 Aug 2022

Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

Boys are narrowing the lead held by girls when it comes to the top A-level grades, as exams returned following teacher-assessed results during the pandemic.

The chief executive of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA) said she is “particularly thrilled to see girls thriving and to see boys catching up”.

The proportion of girls who got A or higher this year was 37.4%.

That is 2.2 percentage points higher than boys (35.2%).

Last year, girls led boys by 4.8 percentage points.

Boys have also narrowed the gap in the highest grade, A*, with the proportion of girls getting this grade 0.4 percentage points higher than boys this year, compared with a 1.3 percentage points difference last year.

She said: “We congratulate every pupil today receiving their exam results and celebrate a cohort that’s shown unwavering adaptability in the face of Covid’s educational disruptions.

“As the first A-level students to sit exams since 2019, they have shown us a bravery, passion, and tenacity that’s an inspiration to us, and for generations to come. They have shown a depth of strength that is truly remarkable.

“We’re particularly thrilled to see girls thriving and to see boys catching up. We welcome success in every child and celebrate every pupil and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”

