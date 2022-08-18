Search

18 Aug 2022

Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC's Nick Robinson

18 Aug 2022 6:35 PM

Liz Truss has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Nick Robinson.

The Tory leadership frontrunner will take part in the one-to-one interview at 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, the BBC News Press Team tweeted on Thursday.

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10 Rishi Sunak sat down with Mr Robinson last week, while the Foreign Secretary appears to have resisted the invite until now.

Ms Truss has also so far declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced a grilling by him.

She did however face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme last week, something Mr Sunak has so far avoided.

Mr Robinson, who is also a presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, tweeted on Wednesday: “I interviewed @RishiSunak on BBC One a week ago for ‘Our next Prime Minister – the interviews.’ As I said on the programme we also want to do an in depth interview Liz Truss. We are still hopeful she will find the time”.

