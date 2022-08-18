Search

18 Aug 2022

Prince William hails ‘landmark’ illegal wildlife trade sentencing

Prince William hails ‘landmark’ illegal wildlife trade sentencing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 11:25 PM

The Duke of Cambridge declared “we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade” after a man was jailed for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

William, founder of United for Wildlife, called it a “significant victory” after US District Judge Gregory H Woods sentenced Moazu Kromah to more than five years in prison.

Kromah was sentenced on Thursday for conspiring to traffic parts from the endangered species, which involved the illegal poaching of more than approximately 35 rhinoceros and more than 100 elephants.

The 49-year-old, of Kampala, Uganda, previously pleaded guilty on March 30 to one count of conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking and two counts of wildlife trafficking.

He and two co-conspirators were part of a transnational criminal gang based in Uganda and surrounding countries which engaged in the large-scale trafficking and smuggling of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory, court documents state.

From about December 2012 to about May 2019, they conspired to transport, distribute, sell, and smuggle, at least, approximately 190 kilograms of rhinoceros horns and 10 tons of elephant ivory.

The estimated average retail value of the rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory involved in the scheme is valued at about 7.4 million dollars (£6.2 million), court papers state.

The contraband came from or involved various countries in East Africa, for buyers in the United States and countries in south-east Asia.

Kromah was extradited to the United States from Uganda on June 13, 2019 to face the charges.

William said: “Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential.

“This is a significant victory and a landmark case. For over a decade, its complexity has been skilfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs and private sector organisations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.

“It is further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved for their meticulous planning and determination to pursue justice.

“Thanks to their perseverance, hundreds of endangered animals and the communities that live alongside them have been protected, sending the strongest possible message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade.”

In imposing his sentence, Judge Woods remarked that a significant sentence was necessary to send a “loud and clear message” that such large-scale wildlife trafficking warrants serious consequences.

The collaboration of a variety of organisations in different countries, from law enforcement agencies and governments to NGOs and private sector organisations, helped bring him to justice.

That includes partners of United for Wildlife (UfW), an initiative founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, Kensington Palace said.

UfW members assisted in this case through the international finance and transport taskforces, detecting and reporting crucial evidence, it added.

Since 2016, UfW has brought together more than 250 law enforcement and other government agencies, conservation NGOs, transport companies and financial institutions to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media