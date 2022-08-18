Search

19 Aug 2022

NHS Covid Pass fixed after glitch leaves travellers without vaccination records

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 12:23 AM

The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has been fixed after a technical issue left British travellers struggling to check into flights on Thursday.

Users trying to access proof of their vaccination status via the NHS App and website found that the service was unavailable from 3.50pm onwards on Thursday, with the app telling users: “We are sorry the NHS Covid Pass is currently unavailable.

“At this time there is no alternative route for accessing this information via the NHS App or online.

“If you have already downloaded the information then your access should not be affected.”

NHS Digital tweeted they were investigating “urgently”, adding: “We apologise for any issues this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.”

The service resumed working at 10pm after the technical issue was resolved.

The requirement for people to show the NHS Covid pass to visit indoor and outdoor events and venues, such as cinemas and nightclubs, was scrapped earlier this year.

However, it is still used as a way for people to show their vaccination status when travelling abroad to certain countries.

On social media, several holidaymakers said they were struggling to check in for flights during the outage because they were unable to prove their vaccination status.

Jon May, 32, was supposed to be flying to Valencia from Bristol at 6am on Friday for a work conference – but when he tried to download his proof of vaccination on the NHS App on Thursday, which he needs to enter Spain, he found that it was down.

Speaking to the PA news agency before the app was fixed on Thursday night, he said: “I’ve had all three jabs, and I went to the NHS App… and it said ‘Service unavailable’. I was like ‘what do you mean, service unavailable? I’ve got a flight at 6am.’”

Mr May, who works in marketing and is from Bristol, did not have any other documentation to prove he had been vaccinated and was nervous that he would be detained at the Spanish border.

“I have had all my vaccinations, I just can’t get the certification,” he said.

“I might get to Spain and be deported from Spain, and that would be really embarrassing.”

Fi Bartlett, 24, from Bournemouth, was unable to complete her online check-in for her flight to Malaga on Saturday without proof of vaccination and said she had planned to go to the airport with her paper vaccination confirmation if it had not been fixed in time.

