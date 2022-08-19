Search

19 Aug 2022

Both Sunak and Truss hugely unpopular in Scotland, poll suggests

Both Sunak and Truss hugely unpopular in Scotland, poll suggests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are hugely unpopular in Scotland, a new poll has suggested.

The survey by Ipsos Scotland found the former chancellor to be marginally more popular than the Foreign Secretary, but both are struggling for support north of the border.

Of the 1,000 people who responded, 59% had an unfavourable view of Mr Sunak, compared to 19% who had a favourable view of him and 18% who said they had neither view – creating a net popularity of -40%.

In the same survey, just 15% of the Scots who responded said they had a favourable view of Liz Truss, while 60% had an unfavourable view and 20% held neither view – a net popularity of -45%.

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out between August 12 and 15.

Both candidates this week took part in a hustings event in Perth, where they made their pitches to Tory members in a bid to secure the votes they need to put them in Number 10.

In the poll, 55% of people who voted Tory in last year’s Holyrood election had a more favourable view of Mr Sunak, while 45% had a more favourable view of Ms Truss.

But both remain starkly more popular than Boris Johnson, with 74% of respondents reacting unfavourably to the current Prime Minister, compared to 14% favourable and 11% who held neither view, resulting in a net rating of -60%.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had a 26% favourable response, 40% unfavourable and 30% neither – combining for a net rating of -14%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media