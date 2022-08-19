Search

19 Aug 2022

Government increases intervention in Liverpool after another critical report

Government increases intervention in Liverpool after another critical report

Government intervention in Liverpool City Council is to be further expanded to include governance and financial decision-making.

It comes following the publication of the latest critical report into the running of Liverpool City Council by four commissioners appointed last year to work with the council staff in key areas.

The commissioners were appointed to oversee parts of Liverpool City Council following an inspection report.

The report, published on Friday and addressed to Secretary of State for Communities Greg Clark, recommended further reform with certain services “failing” and in need of “urgent reform”.

It comes with a warning that poor performance in the areas of procurement, finance and auditing are limiting the “council’s ability to operate at a crucial time”.

Mr Clark, in a letter to the commissioners, raises concerns about the financial situation facing the council.

“I am greatly concerned to learn you have found further evidence of best value failure at Liverpool City Council. You have been clear about the depth of this systemic and whole-council failure and that immediate action is required.

“I agree with your assessment that the council continues to fail in its best value duty and, therefore, I am minded to expand the intervention.”

One key reform is set to be the creation of a a Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel, chaired by the Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram and including Baroness Judith Blake, the former leader of Leeds City Council, as well as Sir Howard Bernstein, the former chief executive of Manchester City Council.

Mr Rotheram denied any suggestions that the panel had been created to run the council.

He was responding to criticism from Richard Kemp, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, who said that the panel would “take over control” of the local authority.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “The Panel is here to work with the Mayor and council not to run it. We are not taking control of day-to-day statutory services.

“We will advise and offer support in setting strategic longer-term plans and priorities.”

