19 Aug 2022

Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 5:53 PM

A glitch in Tesco’s systems has left customers without their shopping on Friday afternoon.

The business was forced to cancel some orders that were due to be delivered during the day.

The “technical issue” will not affect orders on Saturday, Tesco said. It said that customers who are affected will be contacted by email.

They will then be able to place a new order on the supermarket’s website.

“Due to a technical issue, we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today,” Tesco said.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Customers who are impacted can use our app or website to rebook at a time convenient to them.”

Tesco did not immediately respond to questions about what issue it had faced.

On Twitter one user said his delivery had been cancelled with only 45 minutes to go before it was meant to arrive. He was given no explanation for the error.

Rival supermarket Iceland tried to muscle in with Tesco customers.

“We’ve got your back,” it told one angry customer. “With our same-day delivery slots available at half price, you can still grab all your essentials before the weekend.”

One man posted an image of the email he had received from Tesco. It said: “We’re very sorry to confirm that your order has been cancelled today. We hope that this doesn’t cause you any inconvenience.”

Mailonline reported that all orders after 1pm had been cancelled by the supermarket.

According to the publication an automated answer machine tells customers: “Due to technical issues we’ve had to cancel all orders after 1pm. If your order was due after 1pm you have not been charged. We are unable to reschedule these orders.”

When the PA news agency called the customer service number it was told that the wait time to speak to someone was around 25 minutes.

