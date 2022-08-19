Search

19 Aug 2022

British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 6:13 PM

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, who grew up in London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.

Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which are due to run concurrently.

The counts related to his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating and executing prisoners.

Addressing the jihadist, judge Ellis said: “The behaviour of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and callous.

“This is a significant episode in the history of our country and our justice system.”

The court heard statements from some of the victims’ loved ones, including those of US journalist James Foley.

Elsheikh was one of a gang of four Isis militants branded The Beatles due to their British accents.

The cell was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John; Aine Davis; Alexanda Kotey and Elsheikh.

Kotey was handed a life sentence by judge Selby at the same court in April.

News

