Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy

The mother of Noah Donohoe has said she is “humbled” by the bid to have a bridge named after the schoolboy who died tragically two years ago.

Fiona Donohoe said it would be “very fitting” and a “beautiful tribute” if Lagan Gateway bridge was named after her son.

Councillors in Belfast are discussing a proposal on the matter.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

In Council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan gateway bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe. There was huge public demand for it & are glad that this will now happen. We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah💙 — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) August 19, 2022

Ms Donohoe said on behalf of Noah her family were “very humbled and grateful to the public”.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together,” she said.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said during a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday that his party proposed the new Lagan Gateway bridge be named after the 14-year-old.

Opened last year, the 83-metre bridge links the Stranmillis and Annadale districts in the south of the city.

Mr Murphy said there has been “huge public demand” to name the bridge after Noah, adding they “are glad that this will now happen”.

Noah’s mother has led a high-profile campaign calling for answers around the death of her son.

Inquest proceedings are ongoing.

Mr Murphy added: “We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah.”

Decisions taken at the committee are usually subject to approval by the next meeting of the full council.

Last weekend, thousands of people protested in the centre of Belfast over a public interest immunity (PII) certificate which has been signed by Secretary of State Shailesh Vara following an application by the PSNI.

Ms Donohoe has called for police files relating to the investigation to be released in full.

Coroner Joe McCrisken will make a final decision on the PII application ahead of Noah’s inquest, scheduled for November 28.