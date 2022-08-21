Search

21 Aug 2022

Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden

Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden

21 Aug 2022 12:36 PM

A woman has died after she was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of a home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house on Leinster Road and found a woman in the rear garden of the property with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds, the force said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and to inform her next of kin.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation with inquiries being carried out in the local area.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened, we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on Twitter or contact 0800 555 111 quoting log 0030 of August 21.

