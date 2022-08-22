Search

22 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 22

What the papers say – August 22

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 2:25 AM

The nation’s papers are dominated by discussion of knife violence as well as coverage of the health sector.

Metro, The Sun and Daily Mirror all lead on a plea for the end of knife crime from boxer Tyson Fury after his cousin was stabbed to death.

The Times has a poll which found 49% of Tory supporters prefer having Boris Johnson as Prime Minister over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

All wastewater companies in England and Wales failed to meet targets to tackle pollution and sewage floods, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says households could be paid to avoid washing clothes during energy peak times.

A new blood test for over-50s under trial could prevent up to one-in-ten cancer deaths, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time.

Staffing shortages in care homes are resulting in inadequate care for thousands, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the dismissal of a peace deal by a top Russian UN diplomat.

And the Daily Star says “drunk” German wasps are inundating Britain.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media