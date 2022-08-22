Search

22 Aug 2022

Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer

Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

A family of endangered deer are “happy and healthy” at a UK zoo after the birth of a new fawn.

The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born and following mother Belle around its enclosure at Newquay Zoo.

Its father Neil was brought to the zoo last October with hopes that he and Belle would hit it off, and in a matter of months Belle fell pregnant.

Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo keeper team leader, said: “We were watching and waiting for Belle to give birth for several days, so it was very exciting to see that the fawn had not only arrived, but that it was out in full view and exploring its surroundings.

“Mum, dad and the baby are all happy and healthy, and can be seen spending much of their time together.”

Philippine spotted deer, also known as Alfred’s deer, are one of the most endangered species of deer in the world, due to illegal hunting and habitat destruction.

Newquay is part of an ex-situ breeding programme run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to help secure the future of the species, and 10 other fawns have been born at the zoo in recent years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media