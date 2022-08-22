Search

22 Aug 2022

Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.

Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.

Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and more urgently”.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “I feel really, really let down.

“I’m so sad that she’s gone, because me and her have an unbreakable bond, we’re that tight.

“They’ve ripped one of my closest people to me in life away from me because they haven’t acted in urgency.”

Mr Hill previously told the PA news agency that Kyra had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.

He told Sky this was a nine-by-12 metre pool where she was found.

“I would say she was left to drown, because there’s no way she could have gone down in that same body of water and it’s taken you over 30 minutes to contact the emergency services,” he said.

“She had a chance, but lack of urgency, lack of interest, lack of action is the reason why my daughter is no longer here today.”

Mr Hill said Kyra’s younger brother “asks about his sister every day” while her sister feels “cut up” to have lost “her best friend”.

He added that Liquid Leisure has not reached out to his family following the incident, despite repeated attempts by himself and Kyra’s mother to contact them.

Liquid Leisure previously said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can.”

