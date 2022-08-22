Search

22 Aug 2022

Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

A pensioner who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Janet Dunn was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at their home in Ponteland on March 15.

Northumbria Police said the 73-year-old then “fled” the property and left the couple’s daughter to find her father’s body.

Officers were called to the house in the Northumberland village at around 5.25pm and found Mr Dunn dead.

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was due to go on trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

A charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to get under way, and she pleaded guilty. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

Northumbria Police said: “On March 15, (Dunn) had been in a disagreement with her husband, Anthony Dunn, 81, over their finances.

“It was reported that Mrs Dunn then found herself holding a pillow over his face and her husband of 53 years, died as a result of her actions.

“She then fled their marital home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police.”

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, one of the officers working on the case, said: “This has been an incredibly awful case which I’m sure will have shocked the local community, and has resulted in the death of Mr Dunn.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all the officers involved. It has been an incredibly difficult investigation but their commitment to finding justice has resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.

“Hopefully the family can now look to move forward with their grief and find some closure with this result.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media