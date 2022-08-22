Search

22 Aug 2022

UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 9:19 PM

The Bill of Rights may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the UK if adopted, in particular the rights to fair trial, UN experts have warned.

In a letter addressed to the UK Government, the special procedures of the Human Rights Council said the proposed Bill of Rights seeks to repeal and replace the Human Rights Act of 1998 “in a concerning manner”.

They argued some provisions contained in the Bill “may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), including, in particular, the rights to fair trial, effective remedy, equality before the courts, equality before the law, and non-discrimination”.

The draft Bill of Rights was published and presented to the House of Commons in June, and it is due to receive its second reading on September 12.

In the letter the experts wrote: “In particular, if adopted, the draft Bill would fundamentally change the role and independence of UK courts by establishing a list of considerations and restrictions that UK courts must apply when adjudicating and interpreting the rights established in the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and limiting the power of the UK courts to enforce ECHR rights.”

Responding to their analysis, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We don’t accept these criticisms, which rest on a flawed understanding of the UK tradition of liberty, the importance of a clearer separation of powers, and the proper role of elected members of Parliament in determining any expansion in the scope of rights.

“We will be responding robustly in due course.”

The independent experts also said in the letter that they are concerned that the proposed Bill is “going back on the commitments undertaken by the UK when it ratified the European Convention on Human Rights”, but also, “on those commitments that relate to universal human rights instruments”.

They added: “In particular, we are concerned that if adopted as is, the Bill may be in violation of the rights to a fair trial, effective remedies, and equality before the courts, and it may be placing individuals in certain situations at risk of less human rights protection; and may also constitute a contravention of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.”

“Furthermore, we are concerned that it would significantly modify the enforcement of the European Convention on Human Rights in the UK, including the right of individuals in the UK to effective remedy for any violations thereof.

“We are worried that the draft Bill would therefore have a far-reaching systemic impact on the enjoyment of all ECHR rights in the UK, including, but not limited to, the right to a fair trial (ECHR article 6) and the freedom of peaceful assembly and association (article 11 ECHR).”

The experts asked the Government to provide any additional information and/or comment on their analysis.

They also asked for explanation on how the proposed Bill is compatible with the Government’s obligations under several articles of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The special procedures of the Human Rights Council are independent human rights experts with mandates to report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective.

They are non-paid and elected for three-year mandates that can be reconducted for another three years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media