Search

23 Aug 2022

Scotland should have ‘as close as you can get to home rule’ – Burnham

Scotland should have ‘as close as you can get to home rule’ – Burnham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Scotland should have “as close as you can get” to home rule, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said, while discussing a possible second independence referendum.

Mr Burnham said he was still opposed to Scottish independence but said the constitution of the UK needed to be “completely rewired”.

He was interviewed by former Labour MSP Neil Findlay at an Edinburgh Fringe event on Tuesday.

Mr Burnham also told the audience he had asked to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his visit to Scotland, but did not hear back from her office.

He also spoke about his dispute with the Scottish Government over Covid travel rules, saying the way the travel ban was imposed during the pandemic was an example of “the Scottish National Party treating the north of England with contempt”.

Mr Burnham said being mayor for the last five years had given him “more of a perspective on the Scottish independence debate”.

He said: “This country, the UK needs to be completely rewired, there needs to be a redistribution of power.”

He continued: “I understand how, for Scotland, just saying: ‘OK, the status quo but with a bit more devolution’ is not an answer if there’s to be another referendum.

“You have to have a much better alternative next time and that for me is a completely rewired Westminster where I would say a proportional representation for the Commons, a Senate of the nations and regions elected to replace the House of Lords.

“Much more devolution out of the whole thing, as close as you can get to home rule for Scotland I would say.”

Within Scotland, he said more power should be devolved from Edinburgh to local communities.

Setting out his constitutional views further, he said: “I never want to see a border across the top of the north of England and Scotland in my lifetime.”

The Greater Manchester mayor later discussed his dispute with the Scottish Government over the Covid travel ban imposed in the summer of 2021.

He said this was done without any notification or discussion with his office, adding: “What message do people in the Scottish Government think that sent to people in our place? Basically, ‘you’re not welcome’.”

He continued: “We expect the Tories to treat the north of England with contempt, but that was the Scottish National Party treating the north of England with contempt.”

Saying he was meeting with Glasgow council’s leader Susan Aitken on Wednesday, he added: “I asked to meet the First Minister while I was here and I haven’t had a reply.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media