Murder of 71-year-old woman outside her home a ‘completely avoidable tragedy’

The murder of a 71-year-old woman outside her own home was a “completely avoidable tragedy”, neighbours have said.

The body of retired horsewoman Wendy Buckney-Morgan was discovered by police at around 8.20am on Tuesday, with a local man, aged 55, arrested a short time later.

Police were called multiple times over the weekend to a disturbance on Tanycoed Road in Clydach, near Swansea, where the killing happened, residents of the street said.

But “nothing was done” by the officers who attended about the anti-social behaviour that was taking place, they claimed.

Ryan Farr, 24, who lives several doors down from the victim, said: “The police came three times, but they said there was nothing they could do.”

Another next-door neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I woke up to blue flashing lights everywhere.

“At first I was really shocked but then I was angry. Because this was a completely avoidable tragedy.”

“The police came so many times but did nothing. I think it was a case of passing the buck,” she added.

“It’s not the police’s responsibility, or the council’s, or the mental health services apparently, so who’s responsibility is it?”

Gillian Thorne, 51, who has lived on the street for 19 years, said: “It’s just so sad, what a horrific way to go.

“Clydach is a quiet place, and I’ve never heard of anything like this happening around here. It’s just awful.”

Ms Buckley-Morgan founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home in Clydach.

Long-time friend Helene Jones told PA news agency: “I’ve know her for years since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.

“She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people.”

“Very straight-talking but had a good heart,” she added tearfully.

“She used to be a really good horsewoman back in the day, in dressage I believe.

“You just don’t expect this to happen.”

Tragedy has struck the village before when Mandy Power, 34, her 10 and eight-year-old daughters Katie and Emily, and 80-year-old mother Doris were brutally beaten to death in their own home.

The murders took place on Kelvin Road, less than half a mile away from this most recent incident.

David Morris was convicted of the killings and died in prison last year. He maintained his innocence.

Retired doctor Kim Harrison died after being beaten at his home in Conniston Hall, Clydach, by his son Daniel an hour after he absconded from a mental health unit in March this year.

Acting Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close knit community of Clydach.

“I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our enquiries and seek to reassure the community.”

The force has been asked to comment on its attendance to the street in the days leading up to the incident, and whether it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police said they were continuing to question the suspect and that next of kin had been informed.