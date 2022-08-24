Search

24 Aug 2022

Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue

Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 4:11 PM

An abused monkey who was flushed down a toilet and offered cocaine is enjoying living her new life – and now has a boyfriend.

Milly was rescued after distressing videos showed her being flushed down the lavatory and clinging onto the side for dear life.

The marmoset was also shown to have been offered cocaine and a dog made to chase her – leaving her cowering in the corner.

The RSPCA seized the pet and she was rehomed at Monkey World in Dorset in January where she has come on leaps and bounds.

At first, she was struggling to settle and staff at the centre were worried about the effects the abuse had on her.

They slowly built up her confidence and provided her with a fellow marmoset mate called Moon who was rescued from the pet trade.

Moon was quick to respond to Milly’s alarm calls and would stand by her side to reassure her, which has helped her learn to trust again.

Now the pair are inseparable and love spending time in their large enclosure hunting insects and enjoying each other’s company.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels, who rescued Milly, said: “This was a very disturbing case, but I am pleased to see Milly is doing well in a fantastic environment with her boyfriend Moon by her side.”

Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

Her former owner, from Newport, Gwent was prosecuted and banned from keeping animals for life and also received a suspended prison sentence.

