24 Aug 2022

Exam results could be broken down into boys, girls and non-binary students

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 6:18 PM

Results could be recorded for non-binary pupils rather than just girls and boys in future exam breakdowns.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) said it is “looking at this” possibility for future data on results.

It comes as this year’s GCSE grades will be published by the JCQ, a membership organisation comprising the eight largest providers of qualifications in the UK, on Thursday.

When results are published, data is given on the performance of girls and boys, enabling comparisons to be made.

A-level results, out last week, showed that boys were narrowing the lead held by girls when it came to the top grades.

A spokesman for the JCQ said: “The JCQ tables currently include breakdowns by male and female gender types.

“JCQ and its member awarding organisations do not collect the data required to include breakdowns for non-binary candidates.

“However, we will be looking at this in the future.”

Exam board Pearson said it had consulted with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and has “started the process” of updating its systems to collect data for non-binary students.

A spokesman said: “As a Stonewall Top 100 employer, Pearson works with Stonewall on a range of matters including how data might be collected for non-binary learners.

“We are pleased to share that we have started the process of updating our systems to enable this – and we commit to consulting with key stakeholders to demonstrate our continued support for the non-binary community.”

