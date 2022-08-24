Search

25 Aug 2022

Stars call for extra funding to save King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from closure

Stars call for extra funding to save King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from closure

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Stars including Brian Cox and Alan Cumming have issued a plea to save an Edinburgh theatre at risk of closing over increased costs for a vital redevelopment.

They have joined calls to save the King’s Theatre on Leven Street after it emerged that costs for refurbishment are likely to be 20-30% higher than the £25 million originally budgeted.

Unless the funding gap can be closed, then the theatre may be at risk of shutting as facilities must be brought up to modern access standards.

The venue is a “vital” part of the Edinburgh International Festival, says actor Brian Cox, who is an honorary patron of the theatre.

“It’s in August that we are reminded how vital the King’s Theatre is to the Edinburgh International Festival which over the years has played host to Juliette Binoche, Fiona Shaw and, this year, Alan Cumming and Gabriel Byrne,” he said.

“Without the planned, transformational redevelopment improving access, preserving heritage and opening the building up to the community, the King’s will close its doors forever.

“After a hugely successful fundraising effort to reach the original budgeted cost of £25 million, we cannot let the rising costs due to inflation, trade agreements and global conflict put the project in peril. We must save the King’s for future generations.”

Alan Cumming, who performed as Robert Burns in Burn at the festival this year, said the venue could do with a facelift.

“The King’s Theatre is integral to the cultural health and wellbeing of the people of Edinburgh, and indeed Scotland. It brings us together in the winter via the annual pantomime and it welcomes citizens of the world every August during the festival.

“This year, I was back at the King’s with Burn and it reminded me how much I love this old beauty. Please, urgent funding is needed to help preserve the magic of the King’s.”

James Thieree, star of Room, presented at the King’s as part of Edinburgh International Festival this year, said the theatre felt like a “vessel that’s been on the sea for many years”.

He added: “I feel theatres like these are the real temples today – of the mind, of the imagination – and they have to be taken care of, cherished and protected.”

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, said the project was in peril due to delays in the supply chain and increasing levels of inflation.

She said: “We estimate that the project costs will increase by between 20% and 30%.

“We’ve examined our options and we cannot reduce the project cost any further by value engineering and to delay the redevelopment could lead to even higher costs in the long-term, putting the entire project at risk.

“If this funding gap is not closed before December 2022, the last opportunity for us to give the go-head, the King’s could close its doors forever.

“Nearly all the original capital cost estimate of £25 million to transform the King’s is in place thanks to grants from the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund; generous donations from our patrons and donors, companies and trusts; as well as Capital Theatres’ own contribution and our recent Crowdfunder.

“We are incredibly proud of the collective effort to reach this figure.”

Ms Gibson said the group were in “close contact” with original funders and hoped to secure additional support to ensure that the development can proceed as planned.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media