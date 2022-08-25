Search

25 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 25

What the papers say – August 25

A plea from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence features on the front pages alongside energy bill woes.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph lead on Mr Johnson’s urge for Britons to put up with higher energy bills for Ukraine’s sake, while The Guardian says Russia is risking a “catastrophic failure” of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

The Daily Mirror says “the whole country speaks with one voice”, demanding a freeze on energy bills, while the Financial Times reports commercial energy bills are poised to rise “fourfold”.

The Sun and Metro cover the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has made a deal to deport migrants crossing the Channel “within hours”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on warnings from health chiefs that plans from Liz Truss will involve cuts to the NHS, while warnings of a mental health crisis lead The Independent.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stopped his frontbenchers from fundraising for their own offices to combat “money troubles” in the party, according to the i.

And the Daily Star leads on a forecast of stormy weather.

