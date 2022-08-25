Search

25 Aug 2022

Lidl to take ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables to help farmers through drought

Lidl to take ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables to help farmers through drought

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 8:55 AM

Lidl says it will sell “stunted” fruit and vegetables affected by the drought to support farmers and ensure food does not go to waste.

The discount supermarket chain said it wrote to its British fresh produce suppliers in the face of the record heat and the driest summer for half a century to ask how it could help.

Where possible, it will now accommodate products hit by the drought, including those which are a different size than shoppers are used to.

Lidl GB’s chief executive Ryan McDonnell called on other supermarkets to follow suit.

He said: “Farmers across the country are facing a big challenge this year due to the extreme weather conditions experienced over the summer months.

“Whilst the crop coming out may look and feel a bit different to what we’re all used to, it’s still the same great British quality.

“We therefore want to show support for our suppliers by working with them to find solutions to help.”

He said the company has always tried to work with suppliers to be flexible with variations in specifications at different times of the year, but said that now more than ever it is “critical” that Lidl and the rest of the sector get behind farmers.

He added: “That’s why we have written to all of our British fresh produce suppliers and I would urge other supermarkets to do the same, so that together we can ensure that perfectly good produce isn’t going to waste.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media