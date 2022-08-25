Search

25 Aug 2022

Athletics champion and girl fighting cancer achieve top grades in GCSEs

Athletics champion and girl fighting cancer achieve top grades in GCSEs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

An athletics champion and a 16-year-old girl battling cancer are among those who have achieved top grades in their GCSEs.

Brighton College student Miles Waterworth, 16, the under-17 800m British champion, got nine 9s and two 8s.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Srimukhi Kalakonda, known as Sri, of the same school, who had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, achieved two 9s, four 8s and one 7, having spent the year receiving treatment during her studies.

It comes as students at the school set a new GCSE record, with more than a thousand grade 9s between them.

Miles, who qualified to represent England at the Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) championships, won his age category and became the 800m champion.

In January, while revising for his GCSEs, he broke the 800m record in the South East of England Athletic Association’s indoor meeting, which had stood for 10 years.

He also won a national title at the England Athletics Indoor Championships a month later.

Miles said: “I was quite surprised with my results, but very happy. I’m now going to go into Brighton College Sixth Form to study four A-levels and continue with my athletics.”

His parents added: “We are massively proud of Miles, and how he is willing to listen to advice and get support from the school and his running club, to get the balance between both.”

Sri was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last summer, just two weeks after her father discovered he had cancer, before she underwent surgery in August 2021.

She said: “I am so happy! I really can’t believe it. It is better than anything I could have imagined.”

Chris Fowler, head of year, said: “Sri has been absolutely incredible this year. She’s the heart and soul of her year group, and has inspired friends and teachers with her determination and strength.

“We’re so proud of her – she absolutely deserves these results.”

Her father added: “It’s been a very tough time for the family, with Sri being diagnosed two weeks after my cancer diagnosis, and only one week before the school year started.

“But she has been incredible – we are so, so proud of her achievements.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media