Search

25 Aug 2022

Tram workers to stage three-day strike in dispute over pay

Tram workers to stage three-day strike in dispute over pay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Members of Aslef on London Tramlink, based in Croydon, will walk out on September 12, following strikes in June and July.

Aslef said the drivers, and other staff whose pay has been frozen for almost two years, have been offered a 3% pay rise, while RPI inflation has soared to more than 12%.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Tramlink, said: “There has been no contact from Tramlink management and no new offer since our last strike in the middle of July.

“It seems FirstGroup, which operates the tram system on behalf of TfL, doesn’t care about either the welfare of their staff or the impact on their passengers of more disruption.

“Their offer means a huge wage cut for staff who face being unable to heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.

“We are having to strike again because management are not prepared to make anything like a fair offer that reflects the real cost of living in this country.

“FirstGroup are prioritising the pay and perks of their bosses above a fair deal for staff.

“Staff on Tramlink are absolutely right to refuse to accept a pay cut so that fat cats can get even fatter.

“We will be calling on local political leaders to join us on the picket line to show support for workers fighting for a fair deal to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media