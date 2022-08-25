Search

25 Aug 2022

Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip

Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 7:55 PM

Boris Johnson used a surprise trip to Ukraine to take a shot at union bosses demanding “ever higher” pay as he warned boosting wages further would “pour petrol on the flames” of spiralling costs.

Speaking during a visit to Kyiv, the outgoing Prime Minister insisted the Government was doing everything possible to help people struggling with rising prices, as he lashed out at those driving strikes in the face of mounting inflation.

Mr Johnson made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

He blamed recent economic challenges on the “folly and malevolence” of Russian president Vladimir Putin, but insisted Britain had the “strength” and “patience” to push through.

“I have come from a United Kingdom where we are battling inflation that is being driven by the spike in energy prices that is caused by Putin’s war,” he said.

“And we face strikes being driven by trade union bosses who have the ruinous belief that the best way to tackle soaring energy prices is with ever higher wages when that is simply to pour petrol on the flames.

“And, of course, we are doing everything we can to deal with the pressures people face on their cost of living and to help people through the difficult months ahead.”

Making his last trip to Ukraine before leaving office, Mr Johnson set out a further £54 million of military aid, including drones to target Russian forces.

His meeting with Mr Zelensky came on Ukraine’s independence day, marking 31 years since breaking from Moscow’s rule following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr Johnson said Mr Putin had been “insane” to launch the invasion and the resistance had been like “an indomitable Ukrainian boxer”.

The conflict, and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, have contributed to soaring global gas prices which have driven up household bills.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media