Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a retired horsewoman has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

The 55-year-old was held on Tuesday shortly after the body of Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea.

South Wales Police said the local man had been transferred into the care of health services and remains on police bail while an investigation continues.

Neighbours claimed the death was a “completely avoidable tragedy” and said police were called multiple times over the weekend to a disturbance on Tanycoed Road where the killing happened.

But “nothing was done” by the officers who attended about the anti-social behaviour that was taking place, they claimed.

Ryan Farr, 24, who lives several doors down from the victim, said: “The police came three times, but they said there was nothing they could do.”

Another next-door neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I woke up to blue flashing lights everywhere.

“At first I was really shocked but then I was angry.

“Because this was a completely avoidable tragedy.”

“The police came so many times but did nothing.

“I think it was a case of passing the buck,” she added.

Ms Buckley-Morgan founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home in Clydach.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.

“Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve privately at this devastating time.”

Long-time friend Helene Jones told PA news agency: “I’ve know her for years since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.

“She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people.”

“Very straight-talking but had a good heart,” she added tearfully.

“She used to be a really good horsewoman back in the day, in dressage I believe.

“You just don’t expect this to happen.”

Tragedy has struck the village before when Mandy Power, 34, her 10 and eight-year-old daughters Katie and Emily, and 80-year-old mother Doris were brutally beaten to death in their own home.

The murders took place on Kelvin Road, less than half a mile away from this most recent incident.

David Morris was convicted of the killings and died in prison last year.

He maintained his innocence.

Retired doctor Kim Harrison died after being beaten at his home in Conniston Hall, Clydach, by his son Daniel an hour after he absconded from a mental health unit in March this year.

The South Wales Police force said it has not referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct but is developing its “understanding of the circumstances that led to her death”.

Police said they were continuing to question the suspect and that next of kin had been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

“The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal for people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.”