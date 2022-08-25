Search

25 Aug 2022

Footage shows fireworks being thrown at police van

Footage shows fireworks being thrown at police van

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 10:15 PM

Police have released footage of three people they want to speak to after a number of officers were injured during a ride-out over the weekend.

West Midlands Police published the clip following an incident where fireworks were thrown at officers in the Longford Road area of Coventry on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The clip shows fireworks repeatedly being hurled at a police van, putting police officers and members of the public in danger.

“We’re urging anyone who recognises the three people from the clip or has any information to get in touch.”

It occurred four days after the death of motorcyclist Luke Cleary, 19, whose bike collided with a Ford Kuga.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested eight people on suspicion of affray and driving offences.

A 30-year-old man from Coventry has since been charged with driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified and driving without a valid licence.

He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Seven other people aged between 15 and 48 were released on conditional bail, including a night-time curfew.

The force added that arrests are continuing and the investigation is “moving at speed”.

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis said: “If you recognise anyone from the video clip, we would urge you to get in touch. I would also appeal to those people in the clip, get in touch or expect a visit from us very soon.

“We have released footage of fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air not only to identify those responsible, but also to show the real risk to members of the public. This could so easily have resulted in people being seriously injured.

“Although our investigation is moving at a fast pace, we still need the public to get in touch with any information they might have.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting log 1705 of August 21.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media