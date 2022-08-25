Five people injured after car crash in Harrow

Five people have been injured after a car crash in north London.
Emergency services were called to the scene in St Ann’s Road, Harrow, at 6.10pm on Thursday after police received reports of a car being “involved in a collision with a group of pedestrians”.
The Metropolitan Police said detectives are on the scene with members of London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “It is understood that five people have sustained injuries and have been treated by emergency workers. At this early stage their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
The driver of the car, believed to be in his 60s, has been detained by police.
Officers are investigating the circumstances.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.