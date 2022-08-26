Search

26 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 26

The hike in energy bills and the Tory party’s response dominates the front pages.

The i leads on the record hike in energy prices, while The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times lead on promises for help from the Tory leadership contenders.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Liz Truss is weighing up triggering Article 16 if she’s made PM, and The Sun reports whoever wins the leadership contest will be appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

A plea from the family of killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says the cost of Britain’s “broken” asylum system has surged.

The Guardian and The Independent print calls for special exam conditions to be extended next year after GSCE results prompted concern.

Metro leads on a confrontation of Health Secretary Steve Barclay by a passer-by.

And the Daily Star says a mission to Uranus could see 15-year-olds take the two billion mile trip.

