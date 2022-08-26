RAF chief: Staff concerns around culture to be addressed as a priority

The head of the Royal Air Force has promised to “address as a priority” concerns around the culture of the service.

The RAF has been at the centre of a series of negative media reports in recent weeks, including accusations of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment from members of the Red Arrows.

The Times said more than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, have provided 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry which began earlier this year, describing the aerobatic display team as “toxic”.

The BBC reports Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston has written a letter to all his personnel, stating there are “legitimate questions being asked”.

“You will be well aware of the ongoing focus on the Royal Air Force in the media and on social media, on a number of topics, over the past weeks,” the letter reportedly says.

“I am acutely conscious that the coverage affects us all – whether regular, reserve, civil servant, or contractor – as well as our families and loved ones; and there are legitimate questions being asked which I am determined we will address as a priority.”

The broadcaster reports Sir Mike told staff the issues would be the focus of a board meeting on September 7.