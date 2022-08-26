Search

26 Aug 2022

At least 25 arrests as Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

26 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Climate group Just Stop Oil sabotaged petrol stations across London on Friday morning.

At least 25 people were arrested after activists rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking display glass, covering them with spray paint and gluing themselves to them.

Demonstrators also blocked access to forecourts by sitting on entrance roads with banners.

Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters disrupted seven petrol stations across the capital.

The Metropolitan Police issued details of incidents at five forecourts between 6.20am and 6.47am.

A spokesman for the force said protesters targeted a petrol station in Western Avenue, Acton, where they “caused damage and … glued themselves to pumps and the road”.

“Officers were quickly on scene and arrests are ongoing,” he added.

Minutes later, a petrol station in Albert Embankment, central London, was targeted.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Four men and a woman were arrested for the same offence in connection with damage at a forecourt in Talgarth Road, Hammersmith.

Eight arrests were made for criminal damage, highway obstruction and “related offences” after activists glued themselves to fuel pumps at a petrol station in Ealing Road, Brentford.

Five men and two women were arrested when protesters went to a petrol station in The Vale, Acton, and damaged pumps.

Meanwhile, a group of activists set off flares and unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge shortly after 7am.

The Met said the banner was “quickly removed and the group left the area”.

The force added: “We will continue to monitor any protest activity across London.

“Our teams are ready to respond quickly to minimise disruption and take appropriate action against anyone causing criminal damage.”

Just Stop Oil has repeatedly protested against new oil projects in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.

Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic and physics graduate from Swansea taking action on Friday, said: “I can’t live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing all I can to stop new oil and gas.

“We are suffering the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years and facing climate breakdown because of our dependence on oil.

“Yet the Government is allowing energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills, and is failing to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse.

“Enough is enough.”

