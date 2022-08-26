Search

26 Aug 2022

Energy bills could double again to £7,300 by April, experts warn

Energy bills could double again to £7,300 by April, experts warn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 12:50 PM

The energy price cap could top £7,000 next year, experts warned for the first time, as Ofgem announced the highest cap on record.

The energy regulator said that the price cap for the average household would increase by 80% to £3,549 for the three months starting in October.

But experts at energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the cap could double even from that record high by April next year, hitting £7,263.

The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.

Fellow consultants at Cornwall Insight are a little more optimistic. Their model expects the cap to only reach £5,387 in January and then £6,616 from April.

Both consultancies then expect bills to fall by between £700 to £800 in July when compared to the April cap.

It is the grimmest forecast yet from the two outfits, whose predictions for October’s price cap were close to Ofgem’s decision.

Auxilione’s final forecast was just £27 above what the cap was set at, while Cornwall Insight’s prediction was £5 above.

The predictions are largely based on what gas prices are doing at the moment, so are subject to a lot of change between now and January, let alone before April.

“While there is still some time until the January and April caps are set, the energy crisis is showing no sign of abating,” said Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight.

“A key focus for the next Prime Minister and for Ofgem must be protecting consumers, and the wider economy from the impact of this rise,” he added.

“There are several avenues that can be explored including a review and expansion of the current support package of at least £400 per household.

“However, all of these are temporary solutions and must be accompanied by a focus on implementing a viable long-term solution.”

He said that the purpose of the price cap is being undermined by the unprecedented rises in bills that are hitting households.

“Throughout the energy crisis, the Government and Ofgem have remained committed to the cap, and in its ability to shield consumers from a volatile energy market.

“However, the cap was never meant to be a permanent solution, it was created for a different energy market than the one we face today and has not protected consumers from what will be incredible hardship this winter.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media