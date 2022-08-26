Search

26 Aug 2022

Ofcom will take steps to ensure merged BBC News channel serves UK audiences

Ofcom will take steps to ensure merged BBC News channel serves UK audiences

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

Ofcom said it will “if necessary, take steps” to ensure the merged BBC News channel continues to compete fairly and deliver for audiences in the UK.

In July, it was announced BBC News and BBC World News will merge to create a single 24-hour TV channel, which will be called BBC News, expecting to launch in April 2023.

The new channel will be broadcast from London during the day and then Singapore and Washington DC and will serve UK and international audiences, the BBC previously said.

The broadcaster has not released detailed proposals for the channel but it is expected to provide coverage of global breaking news and a domestic-only stream for specific news events.

Ofcom sets an Operating Licence with requirements to ensure that audiences across the UK are well served by the BBC and that the corporation delivers its remit.

On Friday, the media watchdog said it is currently “consulting with stakeholders” on how best to adapt the Operating Licence to allow the BBC to undertake the necessary transformation while “continuing to deliver high quality distinctive content for UK audiences”.

“We have not yet seen detailed delivery plans for the merged channel and how the BBC will continue to serve UK audiences and deliver its remit,” Ofcom said.

“In particular, we expect the BBC to be clear about how it plans to ensure that BBC News will continue to provide high quality UK news.

“If we have concerns, we can impose conditions in the Operating Licence relating specifically to BBC News and how it must serve UK audiences.”

The regulator said that it has no reason to expect a change to BBC News would have a “significant adverse impact on competition in the UK”.

It added: “We have regular engagement with the BBC on all aspects of its operations and we will continue to develop our understanding of the detail of these proposals.

“Should any issues of concern arise we will work with the BBC to address them, and if necessary, take steps under either our performance or competition powers to ensure the BBC continues to compete fairly and deliver for audiences in the UK.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media