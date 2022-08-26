Search

26 Aug 2022

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 8:55 PM

Keanu Reeves has delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub, with one resident saying the actor had “made our year”.

The John Wick star was spotted by surprised pub-goers at The Fox and Hounds, Charwelton on Wednesday.

Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she did not believe it was the Matrix actor at first.

“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” Mrs King told the PA news agency.

“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised (it was him) I went over just to make sure.

“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”

The couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.

“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Mrs King said.

“He has made our year. What a honour.”

It has not been clarified as to why Mr Reeves was in Northamptonshire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media