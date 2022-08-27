Search

27 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 27

What the papers say – August 27

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:20 AM

The newspapers are dominated by the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Independent covers the news by saying Britain is facing a “dark winter ahead”.

FT Weekend adds the leap will send millions into poverty.

“Energy bills hit £3,500 with worst yet to come,” says The Times.

The Guardian covers the “winter catastrophe of rising energy bills” with an ominous warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that “lives will be lost” as he condemned inaction by ministers.

The Daily Mail has more warnings for consumers – with economists telling the paper up to six million Brits could have their savings completely wiped out by the increase.

The Daily Telegraph‘s splash features an interview with the Chancellor in which he says the middle class will also need help to cover their energy bills.

The Daily Mirror carries a message to leaders over the energy bills crisis, telling them: “For heaven’s sake, do something.”

The Daily Express offers up a promise from the outgoing PM, Boris Johnson, that a “pipeline of cash” is on the way to help struggling families.

Tory frontrunner Liz Truss has done a “U-turn on energy handout”, reports i Weekend, but it adds six million will still lose their savings.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims Ryan Giggs’ ex partner was left “traumatised” after three men stole her £80,000 car.

And the Daily Star has Ozzy Osbourne claiming his Hollywood home is haunted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media