Three killed in Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland confirm

Three people killed in a Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland have confirmed.
The trio died in a collision between a car and lorry on the A9 at Ralia, south of Newtonmore.
They have been named as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.
The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt in August 10’s smash.
Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.