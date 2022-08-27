Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London.
Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, was charged on Friday and due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.
Officers were called just after 10am on Thursday after the man, 56, was found dead.
Police said his next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, with officers awaiting the results of further tests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug.
Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
