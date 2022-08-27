Search

27 Aug 2022

Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home

Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 2:18 PM

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, was charged on Friday and due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called just after 10am on Thursday after the man, 56, was found dead.

Police said his next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, with officers awaiting the results of further tests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug.

Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media