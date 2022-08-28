In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London

The Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets for the first time in two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic.
Here are some of the colourful scenes from the event in London:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.