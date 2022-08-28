Search

28 Aug 2022

Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 9:25 PM

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.

Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.

He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.

A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Police said that another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries. They are trying to confirm who was driving the BMW.

Police, the West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue attended the scene.

The bridge has now reopened with a temporary weight and speed limit in place.

A number of tributes from Mr Smith’s family, released via the police,  said he would be missed as a devoted father to four boys and two girls, and as a son, nephew, brother and boyfriend.

His mother Shirley and her partner Gerry said: “Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody.

“We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time. Harry will have a send-off fit for a king.

“I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken.”

His father, also called Harry,  said: “My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever.”

Mr Smith’s girlfriend Sophie  said: “I’m so sorry Harry, I wish I was there to help you, you were a brilliant dad to our two girls Talulaa and Valencia, you adored them. I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

In a joint statement, his brothers added: “He was a role model and we can’t believe it’s happened.

“Our hearts are broken, and our minds are blank wish we were there to help you. We will never have another chance to make new memories.

“We never got the chance to say goodbye, but until we see you on the other side, gone but never forgotten, we will love you always.”

His  uncles, Lenny, Cojack, Eddie and Gags, said: “He was not just our nephew but our brother.”

The family have asked everyone to avoid speculation on social media and respect their privacy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media