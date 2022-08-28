Search

29 Aug 2022

Gibraltar’s city status re-affirmed after 180-year absence from official lists

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 11:30 PM

The Government is re-affirming the city status of Gibraltar after finding that the accolade granted by Queen Victoria had gone unrecognised on official lists for 180 years.

It comes as ministers publish a fresh record of the 81 places that have so far achieved the special status, including the eight new designations awarded as part of a competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The Cabinet Office said the Government learned of Gibraltar’s award, granted by Queen Victoria in 1842 but omitted from the official list of recognised cities, through research in the National Archives.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “excellent” to see the recognition, describing it as a “huge accolade” to Gibraltar’s “rich history and dynamism”.

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse said: “The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper.

“I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.”

The full list of recognised cities from the overseas territories include Hamilton, Bermuda; Jamestown, Saint Helena; and Stanley, Falkland Islands – the latter of which was among the eight places to win the status in the Platinum Jubilee contest.

News

