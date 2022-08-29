Search

29 Aug 2022

Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis

Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:25 AM

New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

Medical professionals and cancer charities advise early diagnosis and timely treatment provide the best possible outcomes for those with cancer.

The analysis by the University of Exeter and The Guardian of 126,000 cancer cases between 2006 and 2016 found the median time between a white person first presenting symptoms to a GP and getting diagnosed is 55 days.

But for Asian people it is 60 days or 9% longer, while for black people it is 61 days or 11% longer.

The study looked at primary care-linked data of patients with seven types of cancers: Breast, lung, prostate, colorectal (in the colon or rectum), oesophagogastric (which is of the stomach or oesophagus), myeloma and ovarian.

There are significant differences between some of the wait times for specific cancers.

The median time for white people to get a diagnosis for oesophagogastric cancer is 53 days, while for Asian people it is more than six weeks longer at 100 days.

Black people had to wait 127 days for a median diagnosis wait time for myeloma, which is more than a month longer than the 93 days median time for white people.

The study’s authors wrote: “We found that in five of the seven cancers studied, the minority groups experienced a longer time to diagnosis when compared with the white group.

“However, the differences were small and unlikely to be the sole explanation for the ethnic variation in cancer outcomes.”

“Nonetheless, addressing such differences will help to improve trust and care experiences among ethnic minority groups.”

Cancer Research UK (CRUK), which funded the research, warned earlier this year that more must be done to tackle smoking and obesity rates among people from ethnic minority groups to prevent a surge in preventable cancer cases.

The warning was prompted by a report published in the British Journal of Cancer in March which found:

– White people in England are more than twice as likely to get some types of cancer, including melanoma skin cancer, oesophageal, bladder and lung cancers compared with people from black, Asian or mixed ethnic backgrounds.

– Black people are more likely to get stomach and liver cancers.

– Black people are almost three times more likely than white people to get myeloma and black men are almost twice as likely to get prostate cancer compared with white men.

– Some stomach cancers were also found to be higher among black people compared to white people.

– Asian people are more likely to get liver cancers.

The Government has previously said it is committed to “levelling up health outcomes” across the UK with a 10-year cancer plan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media