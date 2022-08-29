Search

29 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 29

What the papers say – August 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 7:55 AM

The front pages focus on “brutal” cuts in schools and hospitals, the possible end of cash and recycled water’s potential.

The i says Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is under pressure to offer “energy help for all”, while The Times reports half of Conservative voters want the energy sector to be nationalised.

Schools and hospitals face making “brutal” cuts to pay energy bills due to rising costs, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express covers fears by campaigners that millions of people will be cut adrift from the financial system due to a warning cash could be phased out by 2027.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will use his farewell message to push the cause of green energy, and the Daily Star advises its readers to “drink bog water” after the head of the Environment Agency advocated using recycled water to combat shortages.

A gathering of leading economic authorities in the US has warned central bankers will find it harder to root out high inflation in the coming years, according to the Financial Times.

New analysis of NHS data in The Guardian shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

NHS leaders have warned record bed-blocking is hampering efforts to battle the emergency care crisis, says the Daily Mail.

And The Independent cites charity Save the Children as saying billions will be cut from overseas aid projects unless the Government abandons rules diverting a quarter of funds to the costs of Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media