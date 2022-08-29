Search

29 Aug 2022

Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

The Queen has said she is “deeply saddened” by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer.

The country has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes.

The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.

In a message to the country’s president, Arif Alvi, the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

The message, released by Buckingham Palace, was signed “Elizabeth R”.

Pakistani authorities said the devastation is worse than in 2010 when 1,700 people were killed by floods.

Qamar Javed Bajwa, current Chief of the Army Staff in Pakistan, said on Sunday that the country may take years to recover.

Last week, the United Nations said it had allocated £2.6 million for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

Pakistan’s climate minister, Sherry Rehman, said the country has suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change.

The unprecedented rains have affected all four of the country’s provinces, destroying more than 150 bridges and washing away numerous roads, making rescue operations difficult.

At least 6,500 soldiers have been drafted in to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited a number of flood-damaged areas in the north-west of the country on Monday and has said the government will provide housing for those who have lost their homes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media