29 Aug 2022

Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with veteran political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air on Tuesday.

The Tory leadership frontrunner’s team said she could “no longer spare the time” to take part in the one-to-one interview, which was scheduled for 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, BBC News tweeted on Monday.

“We regret that it has not been possible to do an in depth interview with both candidates despite having reached agreement to do so,” the press team said in a second tweet.

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10, Rishi Sunak, sat down with Robinson earlier this month.

Robinson tweeted: “Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled.”

Ms Truss had already declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced him.

She did face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme earlier in August, something Mr Sunak has avoided.

Ms Truss’s campaign team has been approached for comment on the withdrawal from the BBC One interview.

Labour accused the Foreign Secretary of wanting to “avoid any public scrutiny” because of a lack of plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Conor McGinn, shadow minister without portfolio, said: “The British public don’t get a say in choosing the next Tory prime minister and now it seems Liz Truss wants to avoid any public scrutiny whatsoever.

“People will rightly conclude that she doesn’t want to answer questions about her plans for the country because she simply hasn’t got any serious answers to the big challenges facing our country. Only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs.”

Boris Johnson was also accused of not submitting to scrutiny when he refused to commit to interviews with Neil and other broadcasters during the 2019 general election campaign.

The candidates to succeed Mr Johnson as Prime Minister will go head-to-head again in the final official hustings of the Tory leadership race on Wednesday.

The ballot of Conservative Party members closes on Friday, with the winner to be announced on September 5.

