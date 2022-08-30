Search

30 Aug 2022

World must help Pakistan after its ‘climate catastrophe’ – UN secretary general

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has labelled the floods in Pakistan “a climate catastrophe” as he called for global action to help the country.

In a video message to launch a major UN appeal to help victims, Mr Guterres said the Pakistani people are facing “a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding”.

And he urged the world to “stop sleepwalking” into the destruction of the planet due to rising temperatures – hitting out at countries for putting climate action on the back burner and the world in growing danger.

“This climate catastrophe has killed more than 1,000 people with many more injured,” he said.

“Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people’s hopes and dreams have washed away.”

Mr Guterres said dealing with the crisis requires the world’s collective and prioritised attention, as he launched a 160 million US dollar (£137 million) appeal to help provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

South Asia is one of the world’s global climate crisis hotspots – an area where people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts – he warned.

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us – everywhere – in growing danger,” he said.

“Let us work together to respond quickly and collaboratively to this colossal crisis.

“Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

News

