Search

30 Aug 2022

Mariah Carey: Growing up I didn’t fit in anywhere, I’ve always felt like other

Mariah Carey: Growing up I didn’t fit in anywhere, I’ve always felt like other

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Singer Mariah Carey told the Duchess of Sussex she did not fit in at school and has “always felt like other” during their podcast interview.

The pop superstar, 53, shared her experience growing up as a mixed-race child with Meghan Markle who acknowledged she had a similar upbringing.

Speaking about her childhood, Carey said: “I lived with my mum and we moved like 14 times. So I had nothing, no money, nothing.

“I didn’t fit in.

“I remember being in school in this predominantly white neighbourhood where my mum felt comfortable and I tried my best to feel comfortable.

“But this kid was in the hallway and he said ‘Mariah has three shirts and she wears them on rotation’ and it was true.

“The fact that he noticed that, I’m like ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’ But in a world where you’re the mixed kid of a full on white neighbourhood, that’s what you get.”

After Carey exclaimed she “didn’t fit in anywhere”, Meghan said: “I understand that.”

The duchess continued: “I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light skinned. You’re not treated as a black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

Titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the episode explores the word “diva” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer told how she wanted to be glamorous growing up: “I felt like an ugly little girl because I did not fit in with anybody.

“The diva thing evolved and it continues to evolve and I play with it, it’s for laughs.

“I think all people that are ‘other,’ if they want to show up with green hair…or they want to be fabulous and glamorous, that is up to them.

“I’ve always felt like other.”

During the 46-minute episode of the Archetypes podcast released on Tuesday, Carey recalled feeling “part of something” for the first time at Oprah Winfrey’s 2006 Legends Ball alongside singing greats.

She said: “That Legends Ball was something that nobody could ever forget, but just being there and having all these women that you grew up watching, like the Tina Turners and the Diana Rosses.

“It was just an amazing, amazing, amazing moment that I think everybody that was there will never forget.

“It made you feel part of something and I don’t think I’ve ever felt part of anything.”

Actress Mindy Kaling will be the next guest on Meghan’s podcast.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media