Search

30 Aug 2022

Police officer tried to save Olivia by covering gunshot wound, inquest told

Police officer tried to save Olivia by covering gunshot wound, inquest told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

A police officer tried to save the life of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel by using his hand to cover her gunshot wound as he carried her into hospital, an inquest has heard.

Andre Rebello, the senior coroner for Liverpool who dealt with the death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones after he was shot in Croxteth, Liverpool, 15 years ago, spoke of his shock as he opened the inquest into the fatal shooting of another child in the city.

The hearing at Gerard Majella Courthouse on Tuesday was told Merseyside Police officers “scooped and ran” with Olivia after they were called to the incident in Dovecot at about 10pm on Monday August 22.

Mr Rebello said: “Armed response officers attended and a nine-year-old child, Olivia Pratt-Korbel, was discovered with a gunshot wound to her chest.

“Police officers scooped and ran with Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the back of a police car.

“At approximately 10.15pm she was brought into the main entrance in the arms of a police officer.

“The officer had covered the wound to her chest with his hand and she was noted to have a weak heart which had stopped prior to her arrival in hospital.”

He said medical teams met Olivia as she arrived at the hospital and a major trauma call was put out.

Cardiac massage and a rapid blood transfusion were given to Olivia at the hospital, but at 11.15pm she had no cardiac output, the coroner said.

“At 11.25pm, after extensive efforts by all involved, the decision was made to stop resuscitation and Olivia was confirmed as having died,” Mr Rebello said.

“I understand there’s a live homicide investigation and though there have been several arrests nobody stands charged with murder.”

The coroner added: “Fifteen years ago I was the coroner in Liverpool and the death of Rhys was reported to me.

“It is quite shocking that society has not changed for the better.

“It is shocking that a nine-year-old little girl, with a full life in front of her, is shot anywhere, but to be shot in her own home, in the safety of her home, is heinous and unforgiving.

“There must be people in Liverpool, or elsewhere by now, who know precisely by what means Olivia died and who was responsible for her death.

“Olivia’s death will not just affect her immediate family and friends but also school communities, church communities, not just in the Knotty Ash and Dovecot areas of Liverpool but the whole city, Merseyside, and I know right across this country people are shocked by Olivia’s death.

“I understand Merseyside Police would be very grateful for anyone with any information who could bring some knowledge to the circumstances in which Olivia came by her death, no matter how insignificant that information may be.”

The inquest heard that Olivia was born in Liverpool to mother Cheryl Korbel, a support worker, and father John Francis Pratt, a mechanic.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, Mr Rebello said.

He released the body to the family for burial and adjourned the inquest to January 4.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death last week and have been released on bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media