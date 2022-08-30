Search

Tribute to ‘proud daughter and mother’ as man charged with her murder

30 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

The family of a 53-year-old woman killed in South Wales have described her as a “proud daughter and mother”, as police charged a man with her murder.

Mother-of-three Susan Moore was discovered unresponsive at a home in Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, near Newport, on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the property after reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Paramedics got to the address at around 7.25am and rushed Ms Moore to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she died of her injuries.

Two men, aged 48 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 48-year-old, from Cwmbran, has been charged and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ms Moore’s family said they had been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by the loss.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment,” they said.

“She was a proud daughter and mother of three who will be sorely missed.

“We as a family are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with inquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

The second man has been released on conditional bail as Gwent Police continue the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, senior investigating officer, said: “Our community has played a vital role in this case, and we thank them for their support so far. Our thoughts are with Susan’s family and friends at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Susan between Thursday 25 August and Saturday 27 August.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the Southville area of Cwmbran, near Redbrook Way, between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday 27 August and/or has CCTV or dashcam footage.”

